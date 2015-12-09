(Recasts with antitrust expert comment, adds analyst comment
and updates to closing share prices)
By Diane Bartz and Karl Plume
Dec 9 A potential marriage of chemicals titans
Dow Chemical and DuPont would draw intense scrutiny from
regulators in the United States and other countries, but Wall
Street welcomed the reported merger talks, lifting shares of
both companies by 12 percent.
Dow rallied to a record and DuPont was on track for its
biggest daily gain in seven years as investors expressed
astonishment at a possible $130 billion combination of the
longtime rivals.
A tie-up would merge two agricultural chemicals businesses
and fold in DuPont's seeds business, analysts said, bringing a
close look from regulators. Farmers said they were concerned
about higher prices for seeds and chemicals.
"I look at it like Pepsi and Coca-Cola merging, then
splitting into syrup, bottling, and snacks & sundry businesses,"
said Eric Linser of Avant-Garde Advisors, which owns DuPont
shares. "I was blown away ...when I saw the news break."
The combined company could split into material sciences,
such as plastics used in packaging and car engines, specialty
products and agrochemicals, sources said, cautioning that plans
were not final. Cost synergies could reach $3 billion, CNBC
reported.
The Wall Street Journal first reported on Tuesday that talks
were underway.
Both Dow and DuPont declined comment on Wednesday.
Cheap financing and lack of growth in many industries,
including ag and chemicals, have led to more buybacks, higher
dividends and acquisitions as a way to boast earnings, said
Grayson Witcher, portfolio manager at Mawer Investment
Management Ltd, which owns DuPont stock.
Shareholders said a likely driver in the deal was DuPont
Chief Executive Officer Ed Breen, a corporate turnaround expert
who broke up the Tyco conglomerate earlier this decade.
Dow shares closed up 12 percent to a record high of
$56.97. DuPont, a Dow Jones industrial average component,
jumped nearly 12 percent to $74.49 after reaching a session high
of $75.72.
"It's like a Christmas present," said Jack Murphy, portfolio
manager with Levin Capital Strategies, speaking of the stock's
rise.
But antitrust specialists warned of potholes ahead.
"It is eye-popping," said Steven Bizar, an antitrust expert
with law firm Buchanan Ingersoll and Rooney. "I would wonder
whether it would be stopped or whether major, major divestitures
may be required."
Reports of the talks broke as the Federal Trade Commission
and U.S. Justice Department either killed or filed lawsuits to
challenge five deals in a month.
The Justice Department killed Electrolux's bid to
buy General Electric's appliance business, while Chicken
of the Sea, owned by Thai Union, abandoned a bid to buy
Bumble Bee Foods under pressure from the department.
The FTC filed challenges in the past month to stop Staples
from buying Office Depot as well as two health
care mergers.
"JUST PLAIN NO"
In agriculture, Dupont sells about one-third of the corn and
soybean seeds planted in the United States, while Dow has about
five percent. "That strikes me as a just plain no," said Peter
Carstensen, who teaches antitrust law at University of Wisconsin
Law School.
"I would think that the ag chemical combination is the ...
most problematic."
Caleb Hamer, a farmer in Iowa who buys seed from DuPont
Pioneer and herbicides from Dow, said a marriage would probably
promote research into new products. But consolidation could also
boost costs.
"It scares me a little bit in terms of losing competition,"
he said.
The American Farm Bureau Federation (AFBF) expressed
concerns about consolidation when farm profits have plunged to
the lowest since 2002.
"Our membership will be very concerned about further
consolidation in the ag supply space," said AFBF chief economist
Bob Young.
Outside of agricultural, Dow and Dupont compete in only a
few areas and the overlap could be resolved by selling assets,
said an antitrust expert who spoke privately to protect business
relationships.
"It looks relatively doable," said the expert, who added the
deal would need approvals in enough jurisdictions that the
review could take a year.
While the deal was described by Reuters sources as a "merger
of equals," Dow shareholders could argue for up to 60 percent of
the merged company, citing its slightly larger market
capitalization and higher earnings before interest, taxes,
depreciation and amortization (EBITDA) over the past 12 months.
The largest of the three companies resulting from a
post-merger breakup would include Dow's leading plastics
franchise and DuPont's performance materials segment, which
sells polymers and other products to automotive equipment
manufacturers, said Laurence Alexander, equity analyst for
Jefferies.
The 2016 EBITDA of a combined company would be about $8.2
billion, including an estimated 5 percent in cost savings,
Alexander said in a note.
The second company would likely combine Dow's infrastructure
solutions unit, which sells building insulation and adhesives,
with DuPont's safety and protection business, which produces
protective materials like Kevlar, Alexander said. It would have
2016 EBITDA of about $4.3 billion, after estimated savings of 5
percent.
A tie-up of Dow and DuPont's agricultural businesses would
generate 2016 EBITDA of about $4.1 billion, including 10 percent
in savings, Alexander said. The new company could better compete
for farmer business if Monsanto eventually acquires Syngenta
.
"We think this makes it more likely that Monsanto
re-approaches Syngenta," Bernstein analysts said in an email.
Monsanto withdrew a deal for Syngenta in August.
Syngenta is No. 1 in crop chemicals with 19 percent market
share last year, just ahead of Bayer's CropScience
division with 18 percent.
Monsanto is the leader in seeds with a 26 percent market
share, followed by Dupont Pioneer's 21 percent.
ACTIVIST SHAREHOLDERS
For Dow Chemical CEO Andrew Liveris, a merger with DuPont
would come as he faces new pressure from a major investor and an
ongoing federal investigation into his spending.
Reports of a potential deal come a week before the
expiration of a standstill agreement between Dow and activist
investor Daniel Loeb, who promised to refrain from publicly
criticizing the company for a year.
"I'm sure that played a role in the timing of this," said
analyst Robert Scelza with Key Banc Capital Markets.
Dow added four independent directors to its board in
November 2014, averting a proxy fight with Loeb, who has called
for a split of the company.
DuPont has faced pressure from another activist investor,
Nelson Peltz, to separate its agriculture, nutrition and
biosciences units from its building and safety materials
divisions.
Peltz lost a proxy battle for DuPont board seats in May,
before Ellen Kullman stepped down as CEO in October.
Breen would be CEO of the combined company, while Liveris
would be executive chairman, the Journal reported.
(Reporting by Swetha Gopinath and Sneha Banerjee in Bengaluru,
Diane Bartz in Washington, Karl Plume and Tom Polansek in
Chicago, Kanika Sikka and Sinead Carew in New York; Writing by
Nick Zieminski; Editing by Sayantani Ghosh and Jeffrey Benkoe)