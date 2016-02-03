* Andrew Liveris orchestrated $130 bln merger with rival
DuPont
* Leadership questioned by hedge fund head Daniel Loeb
By Joshua Schneyer and Swetha Gopinath
Feb 2 Dow Chemical's chief executive
Andrew Liveris, fresh from orchestrating a $130 billion merger
with U.S. rival DuPont, on Tuesday announced plans to retire by
mid-2017, a step he takes after years of pitched battles with an
activist shareholder unhappy with his leadership.
On a quarterly earnings call with analysts, Liveris said he
would step aside by the second half of next year. The news
represents a victory for Daniel Loeb, the head of New York hedge
fund Third Point. The fund has a 2 percent stake in Dow and Loeb
has been questioning Dow's leadership since 2014, amid slumping
share prices.
A 40-year veteran of Dow, Liveris has been CEO of the
Midland, Michigan-based company since 2004. Over that period,
the Australian engineer has become one of the world's best known
CEOs, delivering keynotes at the Davos World Economic Forum, and
serving on an advisory panel to U.S. President Barack Obama.
On Tuesday, Liveris suggested that he will stick around
long enough to see through Dow's merger with DuPont, which
envisages combining the storied U.S. chemicals companies and
then splitting them into three separate businesses. If the plan
succeeds, the firms that emerge will be global powerhouses in
the plastics, specialty chemicals and agricultural seeds
industries.
Liveris will leave "when we are set up to be spun off, but
no later than the end of Q2 2017."
When the merger was announced on Dec. 11, the companies
said that Liveris planned to take on the role of executive
chairman of the combined firm, while DuPont's CEO Edward Breen
would become CEO. Although Liveris could still be executive
chairman for a short time, his plans to depart quickly took some
on Wall Street by surprise.
The announcement may have helped boost Dow's share price on
Tuesday, when it rose by 5.8 percent to $45.03, a three week
high. It came after Dow also reported quarterly earnings that
beat Wall Street's expectations.
"Investors now have some certainty about when Mr. Liveris
will be stepping down," said Arun Viswanathan, an analyst at RBC
Capital Markets in New York. "That was likely a factor in
today's stock performance. There had been uncertainty about what
future role he might play once the merger is complete."
INVESTOR CONCERNS
Loeb has said he approves of the merger plans, but called
for removing Liveris from the company's leadership to allow new
blood to take the helm. The move may quell investor concerns
about any future power struggle between Liveris and Breen, an
executive best known for splitting up U.S. manufacturer Tyco in
the wake of an accounting scandal.
It was not immediately clear what role, if any, Loeb and
Third Point played in negotiating the timeline for Liveris's
departure. The Dow chairman and CEO, age 61, had said in the
past that he was contemplating retirement.
Liveris said the timeline would "enable successful
leadership handover." A Dow representative said his plans had
nothing to do with any pressure from Loeb.
"We thank Mr. Liveris for his role in effectuating the
Dow/DuPont merger and wish him success in his next chapter,"
Loeb said in a statement. "We look forward to engaging
constructively with the new management teams at the combined
Dow/DuPont's post-merger spin-cos as they create significant
value for shareholders."
Dow and DuPont expect their merger to close later this
year, while spin offs into three separate companies could happen
next year.
For the past year, the tension between Dow and Third Point
has largely played out behind the scenes. After Loeb launched a
damning 2014 public campaign accusing Liveris of "broken
promises" to Dow shareholders during his tenure, Dow and the
hedge fund reached a one-year agreement to refrain from
criticizing each other. As part of the deal, four new
independent directors were appointed to Dow's board, two of whom
were designated by Third Point.
That agreement ended in December, and Loeb began expressing
concerns once again about Liveris. In a letter to the company's
board, he reportedly questioned whether the DuPont merger was
rushed to completion to avoid a public conflict with Third
Point. He also opposed Liveris remaining on as a key executive
after the merger.
INTERNAL AUDIT
In addition to sparring with Loeb, Liveris also has been
contending with a controversy over his spending of Dow funds.
Reuters reported last year that internal auditors at Dow had
for years questioned whether the CEO was spending company funds
on non-business items including family vacations. Dow says any
spending issues were resolved long ago. In a 2011 proxy
statement, Dow said that Liveris had reimbursed more than
$719,000 in primarily non-business expenses that the company's
Customer Events department had failed to bill him for due to
processing errors.
Reuters reported last June that the U.S. Securities and
Exchange Commission had taken an interest in the matter,
launching an investigation into Dow. The misspending allegations
were laid out in now settled lawsuits filed by a former Dow
fraud investigator, Kimberly Wood, who said she was fired after
repeatedly questioning the CEO's spending. The SEC has declined
comment on its investigation.
Also on Tuesday, Dow said it was naming its chief operating
officer, James Fitterling, as the company's new president.
Fitterling will report to Liveris until the CEO departs. A
32-year veteran of Dow, Fitterling has served in various
executive roles and his elevation to president may signal that
he is being groomed for one of the leading post-merger executive
positions.
Ahead of the merger, Dow is targeting an additional $300
million in cost savings this year, building on the $345 million
it realized last year.
It also plans to cut 500 more jobs, taking its total
workforce reduction to 2,200, Liveris said, adding that the
company has laid off 1,200 employees so far. Dow employed 49,500
people worldwide in 2015.
Dow's fourth quarter adjusted profit of 93 cents per share
handily beat the average analyst estimate of 70 cents.
