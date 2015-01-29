Jan 29 Dow Chemical Co's quarterly
profit fell 24 percent, hurt by a $500 million loss related to
abandonment of a plant in Tennessee by a joint venture and other
charges.
Net income available for the company's shareholders fell to
$734 million, or 63 cents per share, in the fourth quarter ended
Dec. 31, from $963 million, or 79 cents per share, a year
earlier.
Net sales were almost unchanged at $14.38 billion.
Dow's joint venture, Dow Corning, abandoned a
polycrystalline silicon manufacturing plant in Tennessee.
(Reporting By Swetha Gopinath and Kanika Sikka in Bengaluru;
Editing by Sriraj Kalluvila)