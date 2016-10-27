Akzo's rebuff of PPG pushes bid battle into uncharted territory
* Amsterdam court ruling may influence PPG-Akzo takeover attempt
Oct 27 Dow Chemical Co, which is merging with DuPont, reported a 3.7 percent rise in quarterly revenue as volumes jumped 10 percent.
The company's net income attributable to shareholders fell to $719 million, or 63 cents per share, in the third quarter ended Sept. 30 from $1.29 billion, or $1.09 per share, a year earlier.
Net income in the year-ago period included a 32 cents per share gain from the divestiture of AgroFresh unit, which makes chemicals that keep farm produce fresh.
Sales rose to $12.48 billion from $12.04 billion.
DuPont said on Tuesday the merger, announced in December, may not be completed by the year-end as originally scheduled and now expects it to close in the first quarter of 2017.
(Reporting by Arathy S Nair in Bengaluru; Editing by Sriraj Kalluvila)
* Amsterdam court ruling may influence PPG-Akzo takeover attempt
WASHINGTON/TORONTO, May 12 U.S. environmental regulators have cleared the path for a stalled copper and gold mine in Alaska by agreeing to settle current lawsuits and other issues over the project, which had drawn environmental concerns over its potential impact on the world's largest sockeye salmon fishery.