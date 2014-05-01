BOSTON/NEW YORK May 1 Dow Chemical Co's
"integrated strategy" is costing shareholders billions of
dollars and executives should work harder to boost results and
transparency, activist investor Daniel Loeb said on Wednesday.
In his most-detailed comments about the company since adding
it to his $14.3 billion hedge fund Third Point's portfolio in
January, Loeb praised management for taking some positive steps
but made clear that more work needs to be done.
The company, the largest U.S. chemicals company by sales,
could make an additional $2.5 billion annually in earnings
before income taxes, depreciated and amortization (EBITDA) if it
focused more on selling ethylene, propylene and other basic
petrochemicals on the open market and less on using these
materials to make foams, glues and other consumer products, Loeb
said.
"Management needs to focus on what is driving this
underperformance and how to cure it," Loeb wrote in a letter
sent to investors on Thursday. Reuters obtained a copy.
"Dow's integrated strategy," Loeb wrote, "does not maximize
profits."
Loeb contrasted Dow Chemical with rival Lyondell Basell
, and wondered why, despite Dow's far higher production
capacity, the two companies generate essentially the same EBITDA
in their respective basic chemicals businesses.
Shares of Lyondell, which only emerged from bankruptcy
protection in 2010, have more than doubled in the past two
years. Lyondell, Loeb wrote, "is focused on being the lowest
cost commodity petrochemical producer," a strategy he said Dow
should emulate.
Loeb, one of the hedge fund industry's most closely watched
investors, said management did the right thing in raising Dow's
dividend in January and in promising to become more transparent.
Yet the dividend remains below pre-recession levels and,
Loeb wrote, Chief Executive Andrew Liveris and other executives
could do more to be transparent.
That goal would not be achieved by joining the Feedstocks &
Energy and Performance Plastics segments, as the company
suggested it could do on its first quarter earnings call, Loeb
wrote.
And Loeb blasted Dow Chemical's opaque pricing. The company
sells material at cost between units, an uncommon practice in
the industry that while technically not in violation of
accounting rules, does raise eyebrows. For example, a Dow
Chemical plant that produces ethylene sells the chemical at cost
to a plant that makes polyester resins.
Exxon Mobil Corp and other large chemical producers
typically sell basic chemical in-house at market rates, better
helping investors gauge an ethylene plant's profitability.
"The priority should be to implement a consistent,
marketbased transfer pricing methodology across and within all
segments so shareholders can clearly understand each business
unit's underlying profitability," the hedge fund said in the
letter.
Midland, Michigan-based Dow Chemical declined to comment on
Loeb's letter.
Dow's share price has climbed 12.39 percent this year and
was one of the bright spots in Third Point's portfolio, Loeb
said.
News in January that Loeb's Third Point had taken a position
in Dow Chemical helped push the stock price higher as investors
expected the billionaire investor to engage with management and
push for changes. When he announced his stake in January, Loeb
urged a spin off and by February Loeb had harsh words for the
lack of transparency which he said made it hard to say whether
the company should be split up or kept together.
Now he sounded a more tempered note, offering both praise
and suggestions after having had several meetings with the
company in the last months, people familiar with the talks said.
The tone stands in sharp contrast to his current all-out
battle with Sotheby's where Loeb is criticizing the auction
house for spending too much money and prescribing dramatic
overhauls as he and two other dissident candidates are waging a
proxy fight to join the 270-year old company's board.
Third Point holds about 5.1 percent of the company's
outstanding shares, according to Thomson Reuters data.