(Adds Dow comments)
Dec 17 Dow Chemical Co's ex-fraud
investigator can pursue claims of being unlawfully fired after
disclosing alleged financial misconduct related to the company,
including heavy spending by Chief Executive Andrew Liveris, a
U.S. judge has ruled.
Kimberly Wood worked at Dow for 25 years before she was
fired in October. Her job required her to conduct internal
investigations, during which she said she discovered unreported
personal expenditures made by Liveris.
Wood alleges in the lawsuit that she was fired after
reporting these events to her superiors, upsetting Liveris and
Executive Vice President Charles Kalil, who later filed a motion
to dismiss the case.
The case has been filed under a provision of the
Sarbanes-Oxley Act, under which publicly traded companies are
prohibited from discriminating or retaliating against
whistleblowers.
"Because Wood sufficiently pleads a claim for relief against
Defendants, their motion to dismiss will be denied," U.S. Judge
Thomas Ludington said in his ruling on Monday.
Dow termed it as a baseless lawsuit by a "disgruntled"
employee who is making false allegations in an attempt for
personal gain.
"The court made no determination that the merits of the case
are true, but rather only whether the case could move forward
for consideration," Dow spokeswoman Rebecca Bentley told Reuters
in an email.
Dow will defend the merits of the case vigorously, she said.
The case is Wood v. The Dow Chemical Co., 14-cv-13049, U.S.
District Court, Eastern District of Michigan (Bay City).
