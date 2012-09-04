(Corrects number of members of executive committee in third
paragraph)
Sept 4 Dow Chemical Co said it will
rejig its business structure and appoint business presidents who
will be accountable for the company's operations.
The company said it will eliminate the current business
division structure effective immediately, and move to a global
business unit model that will have business presidents.
The business presidents, who will be named later this week,
will report to a five-member executive committee that includes
Chief Executive Andrew Liveris and Chief Financial Officer Bill
Weideman.
Shares of Dow Chemical closed at $29.31 on Friday on the New
York Stock Exchange.
(Reporting by Divya Lad; Editing by Supriya Kurane)