* Dow will use the cash to reduce debt, pay dividends
* Kuwait's PIC pulled out of joint venture in 2008
* PIC payment comes a year after court ruling
May 7 Dow Chemical Co has received $2.2
billion in damages from Kuwait's state chemicals company,
bringing an end to a more than four-year dispute over a scrapped
plastics joint venture.
The cash payment comes a year after an international
arbitrator told Petrochemical Industries Co (PIC), a unit of
state-run Kuwait Petroleum Corp, to pay up for pulling out of
the $17.4 billion K-Dow petrochemical venture in December 2008.
PIC had cited the deteriorating global economy for its
withdrawal.
K-Dow was a politically sensitive deal in major oil exporter
Kuwait and came under scrutiny in parliament, where lawmakers
often clash with the government, especially over large state
investments.
Last year the International Chamber of Commerce's
International Court ruled that PIC had violated its agreement
with Dow Chemical.
The U.S. company intends to use the payment to reduce debt
and pay shareholder dividends, Chief Executive Andrew Liveris
said in a statement on Tuesday.
The cash payment includes damages as well as recovery of its
costs, the statement said.
A statement from PIC, published by Kuwait's state-run news
agency KUNA, confirmed it had made the payment and that it had
"exhausted all possible challenges to the award".
Dow Chemical shares rose 1.4 percent to $34.50 on the New
York Stock Exchange.
Dow and PIC currently operate four other joint ventures,
including ME Global, EQUATE, Kuwait Olefins Co and Kuwait
Styrene Co.
"The question is: why didn't Kuwait deal earlier with Dow?"
Kuwait-based independent oil analyst Kamel al-Harami said,
referring to the delay in paying the penalty, which resulted in
interest costs. Even though the dispute is over, "a bitter
feeling will remain here", he said.
Dow struggled through a turbulent period in 2007 and 2008 as
the weakening economy hurt demand for many of its products.
The cancellation of the K-Dow venture had raised fears among
investors that Dow Chemical would be unable to finance its
planned $15 billion purchase of speciality chemicals maker Rohm
and Haas, part of its strategy to shift the company towards
higher-margin business. The deal closed only after the companies
altered the terms of the deal.