Dec 13 Dow Chemical Co said on Thursday it will pay its fourth-quarter dividend nearly a month early, as the deadline for the so-called U.S. "fiscal cliff" drew closer.

Dow Chemical will pay the 32-cent dividend on December 31 to shareholders of record on December 24.

The company had previously planned to pay the dividend on January 30 to shareholders of record on December 31.

The "fiscal cliff" is a package of spending cuts and tax hikes due to take effect in January unless Washington lawmakers agree on a budget deal.

Cisco, Costco and other companies have also paid out dividends early to cut tax liability for shareholders.