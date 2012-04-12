NEW YORK, April 12 Dow Chemical Co raised its quarterly dividend 28 percent, saying it is confident its earnings will continue to rise.

The quarterly payout from the largest U.S. chemical maker by sales will rise to 32 cents from 25 cents.

The dividend will be payable on July 30 to shareholders of record as of June 29.

Shares of Dow rose 1.8 percent to $33.25 in after-hours trading.