(Corrects day to Friday from Monday in paragraphs 3 and 6)
* Dow to get $2 bln in cash, $2.2 bln in Olin stock
* Olin to assume $800 mln of pensions and other liabilities
* Dow shareholders will hold about 50.5 pct of Olin
* Dow shares up 3.5 pct; Olin up 21 pct
By Swetha Gopinath
March 27 Dow Chemical Co said it would
separate a significant part of its chlorine business and sell it
to smaller rival Olin Corp in a tax-efficient deal
valued at about $5 billion.
The transaction, structured as a Reverse Morris Trust deal,
allows Dow to sell its non-core U.S. Gulf Coast chlor-alkali and
vinyl, global chlorinated organics and epoxy assets without
having to pay taxes.
Dow Chemical's shares rose 3.5 percent to $48.49 in early
trading on Friday. Olin's shares jumped as much as 26.3 percent
to $34.34, valuing the company at $2.71 billion.
Dow has been shedding non-core assets to focus on more
profitable businesses such as packaging, electronics and
agriculture.
The company first announced plans to sell a bulk of its
chlorine operations in 2013.
Chief Executive Andrew Liveris told Reuters on Friday there
could be more deals as the company "simplifies" its joint
ventures.
"JV conversations are ongoing right now and we are seeking
the right strategic answers," he said. "The next 12 months you
will see more for us from the JVs."
Under the Olin deal, Dow will get $2 billion in cash and
cash equivalents, about $2.2 billion in Olin stock, and Olin
will assume $800 million of pension and liabilities.
After the deal closes, likely by the end of the year, Dow
shareholders will potentially control 50.5 percent shares of the
combined company, with Olin shareholders holding the rest.
"We own 50.5 percent of Olin but ... we will put in place an
offer for our shareholders to directly own those shares,"
Liveris said.
"At the end of the day we will have nothing to do with
running Olin other than that we will send three board members
and put them on their board."
Dow averted a proxy fight with activist investor Dan Loeb
last November by agreeing to add four independent directors to
its board.
Loeb's Third Point LLC, which owns a 1.8 percent stake in
Dow, had been pressuring Dow to spin off its petrochemical
business.
The deal with Olin will create a company with revenue of
about $7 billion and EBITDA of $1 billion.
Dow also agreed to supply ethylene for 20 years to Olin,
which expects to save at least $200 million in costs within
three years of the deal.
(Reporting by Swetha Gopinath in Bengaluru; Editing by
Saumyadeb Chakrabarty)