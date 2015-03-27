* Dow to get $2 bln in cash, $2.2 bln in Olin stock
* Olin to assume $800 mln of pensions and other liabilities
* Dow shareholders will hold about 50.5 pct of Olin
* Dow shares up 5 pct; Olin up 25 pct
(Adds Breakingviews link, updates share prices)
By Swetha Gopinath
March 27 Dow Chemical Co will separate a
portion of its century-old chlorine business and sell it to Olin
Corp in a tax-efficient deal worth $5 billion as part of
efforts to shed low-margin assets.
The deal will make smaller rival Olin the world's largest
producer of chlor-alkali, which is used to make chlorine and
caustic soda. These chemicals are used in a variety of
industries such as healthcare, textiles and automotive.
Shares of Dow Chemical, which will designate three directors
to Olin's board, rose 3.3 percent to $47.96 at mid-afternoon.
Olin's shares jumped as much as 25 percent to $33.91, a near
17-year high, valuing the company at about $2.60 billion.
Dow, which had been pressured by activist investor Dan Loeb
to break itself up, first announced plans to sell a bulk of its
chlorine operations in 2013.
The company averted a proxy fight with Loeb last November by
agreeing to add four independent directors to its board.
Dow has turned its focus to more profitable businesses such
as packaging, electronics and agriculture.
Chief Executive Andrew Liveris said there could be more
deals over the next 12 months as the company simplifies its
joint ventures.
"JV conversations are ongoing right now and we are seeking
the right strategic answers," he said.
As part of the Olin deal, Dow will sell its U.S. Gulf Coast
chlor-alkali and vinyl, global chlorinated organics and epoxy
assets.
Dow will get $2 billion in cash and cash equivalents and
about $2.2 billion in Olin shares in a Reverse Morris Trust
deal, a transaction that allows a parent company to sell its
unit in a tax-efficient manner.
Olin will assume $800 million of pension and liabilities
under the deal.
The transaction will give Dow shareholders control of the
combined company.
The deal, likely to close by 2015 end, will create a company
with revenue of about $7 billion and EBITDA of $1 billion.
The combined business will be better positioned as the
chlor-alkali market in North America improves, Olin Chief
Executive Joseph Rupp said on a conference call.
While low raw material costs due to cheap shale gas have
been an advantage, excess capacity and subdued demand have been
a drag on the chlor-alkali market.
Olin will now control 30 percent of the North American
chlor-alkali market but regulatory barriers to the deal are
unlikely, said Key Private Bank analyst Stephen Hoedt.
(Additional reporting by Darshana Sankararaman; Editing by
Saumyadeb Chakrabarty)