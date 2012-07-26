COLUMN-A clash of new and old for the lost heart of metals trading?: Andy Home
LONDON, June 7 Is a showdown looming in the world of industrial metals trading?
July 26 Dow Chemical Co, the largest U.S. chemical maker by sales, reported a 34 percent drop in quarterly profit on Thursday as sales plunged around the globe, especially in Europe.
For the second quarter, the company reported net income of $649 million, or 55 cents per share, compared with $982 million, or 84 cents per share, a year earlier.
Revenue dropped 10 percent to $14.51 billion.
LONDON, June 7 Is a showdown looming in the world of industrial metals trading?
* President Kabila coopts opposition to ease pressure for vote