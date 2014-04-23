UPDATE 1-U.S. steel shares jump as Trump orders probe of imports
NEW YORK, April 20 U.S. steel stocks rallied on Thursday as U.S. President Donald Trump began a probe into whether imports of foreign-made steel are a U.S. national security risk.
April 23 Dow Chemical Co reported a 75 percent rise in quarterly profit, helped by higher prices for its plastics products and higher margins in most of its businesses.
Net income rose to $964 million, or 79 cents per share, in the first quarter ended March 31, from $550 million, or 46 cents per share, a year earlier.
Revenue at Dow, the largest U.S. chemical maker by sales, rose 0.5 percent to $14.46 billion. (Reporting by Swetha Gopinath in Bangalore)
* Pandora gains after maintaining outlook (Recasts, adds quote and detail, updates prices at close)