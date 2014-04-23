April 23 Dow Chemical Co reported a 75 percent rise in quarterly profit, helped by higher prices for its plastics products and higher margins in most of its businesses.

Net income rose to $964 million, or 79 cents per share, in the first quarter ended March 31, from $550 million, or 46 cents per share, a year earlier.

Revenue at Dow, the largest U.S. chemical maker by sales, rose 0.5 percent to $14.46 billion. (Reporting by Swetha Gopinath in Bangalore)