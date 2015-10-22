Oct 22 Dow Chemical Co's quarterly profit surged 51.4 percent, partly due to higher margins as raw material costs fell.

The company's net income rose to $1.29 billion, or $1.09 per share in the third quarter ended Sept. 30 from $852 million, or 71 cents per share, a year earlier.

Revenue, however, fell 16 percent to $12.04 billion. (Reporting by Swetha Gopinath in Bengaluru; Editing by Kirti Pandey)