* To raise $1 bln from sale of corporate assets
* Says reviewing joint ventures
* 2nd-qtr adjusted profit, sales beat estimates
* Higher prices, lower costs boost margins across most units
* Shares rise 3 pct to a nine-year high
July 23 Dow Chemical Co said it would
raise about $1 billion from the sale of corporate assets such as
rail cars and that it was reviewing joint ventures, part of a
plan to raise as much as $6 billion through asset sales.
The company's shares rose 3 percent to a nine-year high
after the company also reported better-than-expected profit and
revenue, helped by higher sales across its six businesses.
Dow and rival DuPont are facing increasing investor
pressure to divest less lucrative businesses and return more
money to shareholders.
Dow, which makes everything from insecticides to plastics,
has already earmarked its epoxy business and some chlorine and
derivatives assets for sale. It is also looking to sell parts of
its functional materials and performance materials units.
The company on Wednesday added real estate and other
infrastructure such as rail cars and terminals to its "for sale"
list, and said it would review its 86 joint ventures.
"We are reviewing every aspect of our joint venture
portfolio, identifying opportunities to release even further
value and returning this value to our shareholders," Chief
Executive Andrew Liveris said on a post-earning call.
Dow's petroleum-based joint ventures probably don't meet the
company's finiancial objective of 5 percent organic revenue
growth, said UBS analyst John Roberts, picking the ME Global and
Equate ventures in Kuwait as potential laggards.
The company said it expects to more than $500 million in the
next six months by selling its rail cars alone, which Roberts
said could be related to the carve out of the chlorine business.
Dow Chemical's shares rose 3.3 percent to a nine-year high
of $54.05 in midday trading.
Warren Buffett holds $3 billion of Dow's preferred shares,
which the company can convert to equity if its stock price
exceeds $53.72 for any 20 out of 30 consecutive trading days.
MARGINS RISE
Activist investor Daniel Loeb has urged Dow to separate its
commoditized raw materials businesses from its specialty
chemicals operations - demands Dow has repeatedly rejected
saying that keeping the businesses together helps curb costs.
However, the company has said it may look at restructuring
its feedstocks and energy unit, a business that Loeb wants Dow
to separate.
"It is clear to us that the feedstock piece of it can be
crafted differently," Liveris told Reuters.
The unit, along with the agriculture business, were the only
two divisions where margins fell in the quarter ended June 30.
Margins rose at its four other units, aided in part by lower
costs for ethane, used in making ethylene and plastics.
"It was a solid quarter all around and I think it caught
some people by surprise because of the leverage they saw to
commodity prices," said Stephen Hoedt, an analyst with Key
Private Bank.
Dow's adjusted profit rose to 74 cents per share, beating
Wall Street's expectations by two cents.
The 2 percent rise in revenue to $14.92 billion was slightly
better than expected.
