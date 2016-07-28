* Q2 adjusted EPS $0.95 vs est. $0.85
* Sales fall 7.4 pct to $11.95 bln vs est. $11.24 bln
* Q2 operating margin up 160 basis points to 21 pct
By Swetha Gopinath
July 28 Dow Chemical Co reported a
better-than-expected quarterly profit as lower costs helped
boost margins and the company indicated that it would exceed its
cost-cutting target for the year.
The company said on Thursday that it had realized $90
million of its full-year cost savings target of $300 million in
the second quarter.
It would be "reasonable to assume" that Dow will exceed its
cost-savings target for the year, Chief Financial Officer Howard
Ungerleider said in an interview.
Dow and DuPont, who are expected to close their $130
billion merger this year, have been slashing costs by laying off
employees and keeping a tight lid on expenses.
The merger is being scrutinized by regulators in the United
States and Europe, and the companies have offered concessions in
a bid to allay EU antitrust concerns
"We remain really good on our timeline to close the
transaction before the end of the year," said Ungerleider.
"No discussion we have had with the European Commission
takes us off of that view."
Dow's second-quarter operating margin expanded by 160 basis
points to 21 percent on an earnings before interest, taxes,
depreciation and amortization (EBITDA) basis.
The company's strategy of focusing on high-margin products
by shedding volatile commodity businesses such as its
century-old chlorine business are also paying off.
EBITDA at the company's Consumer Solutions and
Infrastructure Solutions units surged in the quarter ended June
30, helped by Dow taking full control of Dow Corning, its
venture with Gorilla glass maker Corning Inc.
The company's plastics unit reported 12 percent volume
growth, and demand continues to be strong, with supply growth
being restricted as polyethylene projects get delayed or pushed
out, executives said on a post-earnings call.
"Dow's continued ability to deliver above-GDP growth despite
macro uncertainty highlights renewed focus on cost, and strong
consumer-driven portfolio," Nomura analysts wrote in a note.
DuPont also reported a higher-than-expected quarterly profit
on Tuesday, and forecast a 50 percent jump in third-quarter
operating earnings as it steps up cost cutting.
Dow's net income attributable to shareholders nearly tripled
to $3.12 billion, or $2.61 per share, in the quarter.
Excluding gain related to the Dow Corning deal, the company
earned 95 cents per share, much higher than the average analyst
estimate of 85 cents, according to Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S.
Sales fell 7.4 percent to $11.95 billion, but beat the
average estimate of $11.24 billion.
The company's shares were nearly unchanged at $53.90 in
morning trade on the New York Stock Exchange.
