(Adds revised Dow Jones statement)
Oct 16 Russian hackers had infiltrated Dow Jones
& Co to steal information to trade on before it was made public,
and the breach was "far more serious than a lower-grade
intrusion" disclosed by the company, Bloomberg reported, citing
sources.
The Federal Bureau of Investigation, Secret Service and the
Securities and Exchange Commission are leading an investigation,
which began at least a year ago, Bloomberg reported. (bloom.bg/1LSxcUI)
"Since Bloomberg published its article, we have worked hard
to establish whether the allegations it contains are correct. To
date, we have been unable to find evidence of any such
investigation", Dow Jones spokeswoman Colleen Schwartz said in
an email.
Dow Jones, the publisher of the Wall Street Journal and a
unit of Rupert Murdoch's News Corp, disclosed last week
a breach of its systems that put payment card and contact
information of about 3,500 individuals at risk.
Dow Jones had said that there was unauthorized access to its
systems at certain times between August 2012 and July 2015.
"We are aware of the Dow Jones intrusion and looking into
it," FBI spokeswoman Kelly Langmesser said via email.
Langmesser added that she could not confirm anything else in
the Bloomberg report.
The hackers sought information including stories being
prepared for publication, Bloomberg said on Friday, citing two
people familiar with the investigation.
The Secret Service could not be immediately reached for
comment on the Bloomberg report. The SEC declined to comment.
(Reporting by Supantha Mukherjee, Jessica Toonkel and Joseph
Menn; Editing by Savio D'Souza, Sriraj Kalluvila and Michael
Perry)