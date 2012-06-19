* Dow Jones President Todd Larsen resigns
* Alisa Bowen promoted to head of product for Dow Jones
* Joe Lanza becomes head of newly created Data Strategy
By Jennifer Saba
June 19 Dow Jones & Co Chief Executive Lex
Fenwick shook up the News Corp unit's management on
Tuesday with a series of executive appointments and departures
including the resignation of President Todd Larsen.
Fenwick, a former Bloomberg LP executive, is making his
first high profile move since taking the job in February.
News Corp tapped Fenwick with hopes that he could bring his
expertise in financial market services to Dow Jones' suite of
financial data products, including its Newswires, DJ FX Trade,
Factiva and VentureSource database. The company also publishes
the Wall Street Journal, Barron's and MarketWatch.
The new structure reflects a tighter integration of Dow
Jones' different products aimed at consumers, such as the
Journal, and enterprises that subscribe to its data and
information.
"Too many media companies perceive this era as a time of
threat - we at Dow Jones should see it as a time of
extraordinary opportunity," Fenwick wrote in an internal memo to
employees obtained by Reuters.
"We should all be proud of the company's history and be
acutely aware of what more we can and must achieve. Good luck."
As part of the reorganization, Alisa Bowen, formerly general
manager of the Wall Street Journal digital network, has been
named head of products for Dow Jones. She will oversee both the
company's consumer and enterprise units.
Joe Lanza, president of Financial Markets, will take on a
newly created role as head of the company's Data Strategy unit.
Both Bowen and Lanza will report to Fenwick.
Larsen, who will resign after more than a decade at Dow
Jones, steered the company after CEO Les Hinton, a longtime
associate of News Corp Chairman Rupert Murdoch, left in July
2011 as a phone hacking scandal enveloped its newspapers in
Britain.
Larsen reported to News Corp President Chase Carey until
Fenwick was appointed Dow Jones CEO in February. Larsen was also
in the running for the CEO job, the Wall Street Journal reported
at the time of Hinton's departure.
The company did not give any details of Larsen's plans. He
did not immediately respond to a request for comment.
Larsen started with Dow Jones in 1999 as corporate director
of strategic planning and development and worked his way up,
including oversight of the Journal's online business.
The Wall Street Journal was one of the first newspapers to
charge readers for access to online content.
When News Corp bought Dow Jones in 2007, Murdoch considered
making the Wall Street Journal's website free. Larsen was
instrumental in arguing in favor of a paid online model,
according to a source familiar with the matter.
Many newspapers have started to charge for online content as
advertisers flee print editions.
Executives leaving the company include Scott Schulman,
president of Dow Jones Corporate Markets; Lynne Brennen, senior
vice president of circulation; and Bethany Sherman, senior vice
president and chief communications officer.
Dow Jones is a competitor to Thomson Reuters Corp
.