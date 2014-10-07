(Adds statement from Ransquawk chief executive)
By Joseph Ax
NEW YORK Oct 7 Dow Jones & Co on Tuesday won a
$5 million judgment against the London-based service Ransquawk,
which it accused of pirating its content by broadcasting news
within seconds of publication to traders and other subscribers.
U.S. District Judge Jesse Furman in New York imposed the
judgment on Tuesday, five months after he issued an injunction
ordering the company to stop the unauthorized broadcasting of
Dow Jones' news content.
The lawsuit is one of a handful to rely on the "hot news"
misappropriation doctrine, under which news providers seek to
prevent aggregators from benefiting for free from their
journalism.
It was unclear whether Ransquawk has any U.S. assets or
operations that would allow the judgment to be enforced.
Ransquawk has not contested the lawsuit since it was filed in
January.
"As a company domiciled in the United Kingdom that has not
entered into litigation in the United States, we do not fall
under the jurisdiction of the U.S. courts," Ranvir Singh,
Ransquawk's chief executive, said in a statement. "Furthermore,
as 'hot news misappropriation' is not a law recognised in the
United Kingdom, we remain confident that any judgments entered
against us in New York will not be enforceable in the United
Kingdom."
Ransquawk, the nickname for Real-Time Analysis & News Ltd,
operates a "squawk" service that broadcasts market-moving
stories and other breaking news.
Dow Jones, a unit of News Corp, accused Ransquawk
of copying and broadcasting content from DJX, an online platform
that includes news from Dow Jones Newswires, The Wall Street
Journal and other sources. It had sought $5 million in damages
and an injunction.
In a statement, Jason Conti, deputy general counsel for Dow
Jones, said, "The $5 million award is just the latest instance
in which we successfully pursued a content thief and came away
with a significant recovery. We'll continue to challenge anyone
who tries to trade off of our journalism."
Dow Jones and Reuters are competitors in providing real-time
news and data.
The case is Dow Jones & Co v. Real-Time Analysis & News Ltd,
U.S. District Court, Southern District of New York, No.
14-00131.
(Reporting by Joseph Ax; Editing by Dan Grebler and David
Gregorio)