LONDON Feb 21 Dubai's DP World is in talks with banks for a $1-billion syndicated loan to replace its existing $3-billion deal that matures in October, bankers said.

The global ports operator is self-arranging the deal, with pricing within the 200 basis points (bps) bracket, the bankers added.

No one at DP World was immediately available to comment.

(Written by Michelle Meineke; Editing by Greg Mahlich)