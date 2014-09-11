DUBAI Sept 11 P&O Maritime, a subsidiary of
Dubai's DP World, one of the world's largest port
operators, has bought a majority stake in Spain's Remolcadores
de Puerto y Altura (Repasa), the acquirer said in a statement on
Thursday.
The deal, the value of which was not disclosed, will create
a new joint venture company under the P&O Maritime brand.
Family-owned Repasa provides marine support services to the
offshore energy industry, the statement said.
The joint venture will expand P&O Maritime's presence to
include the Mediterranean and West Africa and enhance its
capabilities regarding liquefied natural gas (LNG).
"We have identified the LNG marine sector as one of our core
businesses that will help us expand in the future," Rado
Antalovic, Managing Director of P&O Maritime, said in the
statement.
