CANADA STOCKS-Futures lower as oil, commodities prices drop
May 29 Stock futures pointed to a slightly lower opening for Canada's main stock index on Monday as oil and commodity prices weakened.
DUBAI Feb 12 Dubai ports operator DP World is not concerned about U.S. President Donald Trump's protectionist policies, DP World's chairman Sultan bin Sulayem told reporters on Sunday.
"Not at all. I think this is a phase. I think the sentiment that you see in America is ... in many parts of the world but this is something is going to pass," bin Sulayem said on the sidelines at a conference in Dubai. (Reporting by Alexander Cornwell, writing by Hadeel Al Sayegh; Editing by Toby Chopra)
May 29 Stock futures pointed to a slightly lower opening for Canada's main stock index on Monday as oil and commodity prices weakened.
* Q2 earnings per share C$0.02 Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: