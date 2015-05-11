DUBAI May 11 DP World, one of the
world's biggest port operators, is expected to raise $500
million from a five-year bond issue, a document from lead
managers showed on Monday.
Investor meetings for the dollar-denominated offering ended
in Dubai on Sunday. No specific timing for the issue was given
in the document, except to say it would happen "subject to
market conditions".
Barclays, Citigroup, Deutsche Bank, Emirates NBD Capital,
HSBC, National Bank of Abu Dhabi and Societe Generale are
arrangers for the bond issue.
