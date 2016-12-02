BRIEF-American Express card member loans stats for April
* USCS card member loans 30 days past due loans as a % of total 1.1 percent at April-end versus 1.2 percent at March-end - SEC filing
Dec 2 Dubai-based ports operator DP World Ltd said it had partnered with Caisse de depot et placement du Quebec, Canada's second-biggest public pension fund, to create a C$5 billion ($3.76 billion) investment vehicle.
The partnership will invest in ports and terminals, focusing on investment grade countries, the companies said on Friday.
DP World will have a 55 percent stake in the partnership, while Caisse will hold the rest, the companies said. ($1 = 1.3288 Canadian dollars) (Reporting by Ahmed Farhatha in Bengaluru; Editing by Anil D'Silva)
* Files for potential mixed shelf offfering ; size not disclosed - sec filing Source text : http://bit.ly/2pP5LBx Further company coverage: