Dec 2 Dubai-based ports operator DP World Ltd said it had partnered with Caisse de depot et placement du Quebec, Canada's second-biggest public pension fund, to create a C$5 billion ($3.76 billion) investment vehicle.

The partnership will invest in ports and terminals, focusing on investment grade countries, the companies said on Friday.

DP World will have a 55 percent stake in the partnership, while Caisse will hold the rest, the companies said. ($1 = 1.3288 Canadian dollars) (Reporting by Ahmed Farhatha in Bengaluru; Editing by Anil D'Silva)