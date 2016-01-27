BRIEF-EAT Club raises $30 mln series C round
* Eat Club - raised $30 million series C round, led by strategic investor, Sodexo, participation from existing investors August Capital, Trinity Ventures Source text for Eikon:
DUBAI Jan 27 DP World's long-serving chief executive Mohammed Sharaf has retired with immediate effect, the Dubai-based port operator said on Wednesday.
Sharaf had been CEO for 11 years and worked for the company for 23 years, a statement to the Nasdaq Dubai bourse said.
DP World's chairman Sultan bin Sulayem will carry out the CEO's duties on interim basis, it said.
The company has a portfolio of more than 65 marine terminals across six continents, according to its website.
DP World's market capitalisation is $14.3 billion, making it Dubai's largest listed company by market value. (Reporting by Matt Smith; editing by Tom Arnold)
SAO PAULO, May 23 Shares in Brazilian meatpacker JBS SA bounced back slightly on Tuesday, helped by bargain-hunting, after falling up to 10 percent on concerns the company's role in a corruption scandal could affect its funding prospects.