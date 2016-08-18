* Company blames softer market conditions
* Regional, global factors behind decision
* Plan to add 1.5 mln TEU to Terminal 3 delayed into 2017
* Terminal 4 will also be slowed
* Negative omen for other expanding ports in region
By Hadeel Al Sayegh and Tom Arnold
DUBAI, Aug 18 DP World, one of the
world's largest port operators, is delaying the expansion of
Dubai's Jebel Ali port, its main facility, because of softer
market conditions, the company said on Thursday.
A plan to add 1.5 million 20-foot equivalent units (TEU) of
annual capacity to Terminal 3 at Jebel Ali will be delayed into
2017, while expansion of Terminal 4 will also be slowed, DP
World said without giving details.
The company had announced in July 2015 that it would invest
$1.6 billion in Terminal 4, which was to be completed by 2018.
Jebel Ali handles shipments not only for the United Arab
Emirates but for much of the region.
Since last year, however, growth in the oil-rich economies
of the Gulf has slowed because of low oil prices. Saudi Arabia's
imports, for example, shrank 20 percent from a year earlier in
May, according to official data released this week.
"After the 2009 financial crisis, trade helped support Dubai
in part thanks to government stimulus in the region," said Dima
Jardaneh, head of regional economic research at Standard
Chartered. "Now Dubai's trade is feeling the impact of a
contractionary economic environment and the absence of
stimulus."
DP World's decision also reflected a subdued outlook for
global trade flows. Expansion in the volume of world trade is
expected to remain sluggish at 2.8 percent in 2016, unchanged
from 2015, the World Trade Organisation forecast in April.
"(The) global trade environment remains challenging
including for Jebel Ali port," DP World said on Thursday, adding
that the company handled 7.4 million TEUs of cargo in the UAE
during the first half of 2016, down 6 percent from a year ago.
The company had previously disclosed that its consolidated
throughput for the first half - volumes at ports which the
company controls around the world - was 14.6 million TEUs, down
1.4 percent.
DP World's decision may be a negative omen for several other
ports in the region, which launched multi-billion dollar
expansion plans when oil prices were high several years ago in
efforts to become trans-shipment hubs for the Gulf.
Abu Dhabi has said it aims to increase the capacity of its
new Khalifa Port, only about 50 kilometres (30 miles) down the
coast from Jebel Ali, to 15 million TEUs by 2030 from 2.5
million TEUs at present, depending on demand. Qatar and Oman are
expanding their ports.
Also on Thursday, DP World reported a 50 percent jump in net
profit attributable to shareholders during the first half to
$608 million, helped by the acquisitions of Dubai's Jebel Ali
Free Zone and Canada's Fairview Terminal.
DP World's revenue for the first half was $2.09 billion, up
from $1.90 billion a year earlier.
(Additional reporting by Stanley carvalho in Abu Dhabi; Editing
by Andrew Torchia and David Evans)