HANOI, April 26 The following are excerpts from the earnings results of Petrovietnam Fertilizer and Chemicals Corp (DPM) in the first quarter of 2012:

Unit: million dong

Item *Q1 2012 Q1 2011

Net revenues 2,653,309 1,538,213

Gross profit 1,065,184 622,493

Net profit 961,261 568,457

Note: * The firm did not say if the figures were audited.

DPM shares were up 4.96 percent at 35,900 dong each at 0242 GMT on Thursday. ($1=20,840 dong) (Reporting by Vu Duy)