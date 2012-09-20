* Sells stake in DP World Breakbulk and AProjects
By Dinesh Nair
DUBAI, Sept 20 DP World, the world's
third-largest port operator, has sold non-core operations in
Belgium, the latest in a series of disposals of non-core assets
in developed countries, and has quit a venture in Yemen, it said
on Thursday.
In Belgium, DP sold its stake in DP World Breakbulk NV and
AProjects NV, whose assets it said were worth $61 million, to a
company called Orienta NV.
DP, one of the more profitable parts of debt-laden Dubai
World and which operates three terminals in Belgium,
gave no other financial details.
Rob Harrison, managing director of DP World's businesses in
Belgium, said the disposal would allow DP to focus on its
expertise in container terminal management and related areas.
In Yemen, the Dubai-based operator's local unit sold its 50
percent stake in Aden Port Development Co for $27 million to its
joint venture partner, state-firm Yemen Gulf of Aden Ports Corp.
DP World had faced criticism from Yemeni authorities who
said it had failed to carry out investment projects on time. DP,
which won the contract to develop and run the port in 2008, has
said the claims were unfounded and misleading.
DP World Breakbulk is a joint venture formed in 2007 and
operates a general cargo terminal at the Port of Antwerp, while
AProjects offers logistical services.
The ports operator, which makes the bulk of its money from
regional operations, has been selling assets in developed
markets, including the $1.5 billion sale of its Australian
operations to private equity firm Citi Infrastructure Investors
last year.
In July, DP said it was forced to hand over its 60 percent
holding in Adelaide's container terminal to Flinders Port after
the Australian firm exercised its right to buy the stake. The
company also sold its 34 percent stake in UK-based Tilbury
Container Services Ltd for $75.48 million in January.
DP World shares were up 1.8 percent by 0927 GMT.
