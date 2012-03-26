DUBAI, March 26 DP World, the world's
third-largest port operator, will repay a $3 billion outstanding
facility maturing in October with cash, the company said in a
statement on Monday.
The repayments will take place between April 4 to 10,
reducing the company's total debt to approximately $4.7 billion,
it said in a regulatory filing on Nasdaq Dubai.
DP World had $4.2 billion of cash balances at the end of
last year and after the loan repayment its cash balance will be
$1.2 billion.
The company also said it would cancel $2 billion of the
existing revolving credit facility retaining a $1 billion
undrawn facility.
(Reporting by Praveen Menon; Editing by Amran Abocar)