* Full year gross volumes rise 10 pct
* Volumes at consolidated terminals down to 27.4 mln TEUs
* Co will achieve full year EBITDA in line with expectations
DUBAI, Jan 31 DP World ,
the world's third-largest port operator, on Tuesday said its
core earnings for 2011 would be "in line" with expectations, as
container volumes rose 10 percent over the prior year.
The company, one of the more profitable assets of debt-laden
Dubai World, said it handled 54.7 million twenty-foot
equivalent container units (TEU) during the year across all its
terminals, compared with 49.6 million TEUs in 2010.
However, volumes at DP World's consolidated terminals
dropped to 7 million in the fourth quarter, compared with 7.3
million TEU during the same period in 2010. Consolidated
terminals handled 27.5 million TEUs in 2011, slightly down from
27.8 million TEUs handled in 2010.
"Whilst uncertainty continues to affect the global economy,
our business is still performing well," Mohammed Sharaf, the
chief executive of DP World said in a statement.
He said the company will achieve 2011 full year earnings
before interest, tax, depreciation and amortization (EBITDA) in
line with expectations.
"We will achieve 2011 full year EBITDA in line with
expectations. Lower than expected net financing charges will
benefit reported profit before tax," he said.
Fourth-quarter gross volumes were 14.1 million TEU compared
with 12.9 million TEU during the same period in 2010.
The port operator sold 75 percent of its Australian port
operations for $1.5 billion in 2010 to private equity firm Citi
Infrastructure Investors (CII).
DP World warned in October of tough conditions for its
customers in 2012, but said it would achieve throughput growth
of more than 7 percent in the year.
The company sold its 34 percent stake in U.K-based Tilbury
Container Services Ltd for $75.48 million earlier this week.
DP World's Dubai listed shares were down 1.9 percent at 0630
GMT.
(Reporting by Praveen Menon; Editing by Dinesh Nair)