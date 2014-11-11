(Adds details, background, share price)
Nov 11 D.R. Horton Inc, the largest U.S.
homebuilder, reported better-than-expected quarterly revenue and
said orders jumped 38 percent, suggesting an uptick in housing
demand.
The company, which caters to people buying their first or
second homes, said the number of homes sold rose 25 percent to
8,612 in the fourth quarter ended Sept. 30.
D.R. Horton's customers are returning after being hit
especially hard by soaring home prices and rising interest rates
in the first eight months of the year.
Latest housing data also shows the industry picking up
again. New home starts rose 6.3 percent to a 1.02 million-unit
annual pace in September, after a 14.4 percent fall in August,
Commerce Department data showed.
Luxury homebuilder Toll Brothers Inc said on Monday
its orders jumped in terms of both dollars and units for the
first time in four quarters.
D.R. Horton's revenue from home sales, which excludes land
sales, jumped 33 percent to $2.40 billion and was above the
average analyst estimate of $2.38 billion, according to Thomson
Reuters I/B/E/S.
Net income rose to $166.3 million, or 45 cents per share,
from $139.5 million, or 40 cents per share, a year earlier.
However, earnings missed the analyst estimate of 48 cents
per share as costs jumped about 35 percent.
D.R. Horton's shares were down less than 1 percent at $23.25
in premarket trading.
The stock had risen about 30 percent in the year to Monday's
close. The Dow Jones U.S. home construction index
increased 23 percent.
(Reporting by Sagarika Jaisinghani in Bangalore; Editing by
Maju Samuel)