July 21 D.R. Horton Inc, the largest
U.S. homebuilder, reported a 13 percent rise in quarterly profit
as it sold more homes.
D.R. Horton, which caters to people buying their first or
second homes, said its net sales orders climbed about 13 percent
in the third quarter ended June 30 from a year earlier.
Orders grew across the United States, helped by a 16 percent
growth in the Southeast, the company's biggest market in terms
of revenue.
The company's net income rose to $249.8 million, or 66 cents
per share, in the quarter, from $221.4 million, or 60 cents per
share, a year earlier.
Revenue increased 9.5 percent to $3.15 billion.
Analysts on average had expected a profit of 66 cents on
revenue $3.26 billion, according to Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S/.
