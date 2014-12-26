BRIEF-Comtec Solar Systems Group appoints Zhang Zhen as CEO
* John Yi Zhang has resigned as chief executive officer of company
Dec 26 Dr Peng Telecom And Media Group Co Ltd
* Says in strategic agreement with Huawei Technologies on areas such as big data, cloud computing and ultra-wideband
Source text in Chinese: bit.ly/1H1LUm8
Further company coverage: (Reporting By Hong Kong and Singapore newsrooms)
* John Yi Zhang has resigned as chief executive officer of company
* Says that the company's consolidated financial statements will not be affected by aplha grissin's bankruptcy