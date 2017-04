Pharmacists dispense free medication, provided by the government, to patients at Rajiv Gandhi Government General Hospital (RGGGH) in Chennai July 12, 2012. REUTERS/Babu/Files

Reuters Market Eye - Dr Reddy's Laboratories Ltd’s (REDY.NS) April-June operating profit may lag consensus, Thomson Reuters StarMine's SmartEstimates shows.

Dr Reddy's may report operating profit of 7.42 billion rupees ($123.3 million) as per SmartEstimates, versus the consensus mean of 7.70 billion rupees.

The drugmaker reports results later in the day.

Shares were trading 0.6 percent higher at 11:11 a.m.

($1 = 60.1700 rupees)

(Reporting by Abhishek Vishnoi)