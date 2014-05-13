A medical representative (C) with Abbott talks to a chemist at a market in Pune August 27, 2012. REUTERS/Danish Siddiqui/Files

MUMBAI Dr. Reddy's Laboratories Ltd(REDY.NS), India's second-largest drugmaker by sales, on Tuesday posted a 25 percent rise in quarterly net profit, but fell short of analysts' estimates due to a rise in expenses.

Net profit for the January-March quarter was 4.71 billion rupees ($78.68 million), compared with 3.78 billion rupees in the same period a year ago. Analysts on average expected a profit of 6.1 billion rupees, according to Thomson Reuters data.

Dr. Reddy's, a leading player in India's $14 billion generic drugs industry, posted revenue of 25.32 billion rupees, up 17 percent from the prior year.

Shares in the Hyderabad-based company, valued at nearly $8 billion, fell 3 percent to 2,650 rupees on Tuesday after the earnings, while the Nifty was up 2 percent.

($1 = 59.8650 rupees)

(Reporting by Zeba Siddiqui in Mumbai; Editing by Matt Driskill)