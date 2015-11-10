MUMBAI Nov 10 Dr Reddy's Laboratories Ltd
, India's second-largest drugmaker by sales, said on
Tuesday it had been temporarily barred by a U.S. court from
selling its generic form of blockbuster heartburn drug Nexium in
the United States.
The order was passed by the U.S. district court of Delaware
after AstraZeneca, the maker of Nexium, moved a motion
objecting to the use of the colour purple in the Dr Reddy's
copycat product, the Indian firm said in a statement.
The temporary restraining order has been imposed "with
immediate effect on sales, delivery, transfer, or other
disposition" of Dr Reddy's generic Nexium, the company said.
Nexium raked in about $1.93 billion in sales for AstraZeneca
in the nine months to September 2015. Although some copies are
already out on the market, analysts still see Dr Reddy's as
hugely benefitting from its generic.
The drug could add about $25 to $35 million to Dr Reddy's
fiscal 2016 profit after tax, analysts at Bank of America said
in a note in September.
Dr Reddy's launched its generic Nexium in September after
weeks of delay, as it had to shift production to a different
plant after the U.S. Food and Drug Administration found quality
control lapses at the original site.
The U.S. court order is pending a further hearing or trial,
and the court has asked both companies to suggest the next
course of action, Dr Reddy's said.
Dr Reddy's is evaluating all options to resolve the issue as
soon as possible, it said.
