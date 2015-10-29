MUMBAI Oct 29 Indian drugmaker Dr Reddy's
Laboratories Ltd plans to step up sales of
biosimilars, or copies of complex biotech drugs, in emerging
markets in the next few years, its chief operating officer said
on Thursday.
Biosimilars are a lucrative category of medicines that is
expected to generate billions of dollars in sales in the next
few years, but Indian drugmakers are lagging their Western peers
in launching biosimilars in developed markets.
Dr Reddy's, India's No. 2 drugmaker by sales, generated $94
million from selling biosimilars to emerging markets between
2012 and 2015, and plans to launch products in Russia in the
next few years. It is also looking at licensing opportunities in
Southeast Asia, it said.
"We have a renewed focus on emerging markets ... we are
trying to make this as meaningful as possible in the next few
years," Chief Operating Officer Abhijit Mukherjee told analysts
in a conference call on Thursday.
The regulatory pathway for approval of biosimilars is not
clearly defined yet in some markets. The first biosimilar was
launched in the United States only last month. But Mukherjee
said more regulatory bodies in emerging markets had recently
become "willing" to accept applications and so the company was
targeting those markets.
Launches in the United States and Europe, however, are still
"a few years away," Mukherjee said. In these lucrative Western
markets, Indian companies are well behind European, American and
South Korean firms, industry executives and analysts say.
Dr Reddy's is spending about 15 percent of its total
research and development expenses on biosimilars, Mukherjee
said, but the efforts "may not be meaningful" in the short term.
The company's profit continues to be driven by sales of
generics for now.
Dr Reddy's posted record quarterly earnings on Thursday,
outpacing analysts expectations as sales across North America,
Europe and India rose.
The biggest boost came from the United States, where new
product launches helped sales rise 32 percent. The company plans
to file 30 percent more products for approval in the United
States in this fiscal year, compared with a year earlier,
Mukherjee said.
It also has plans to expand its generics business into
Brazil and Colombia, and is considering acquisitions.
Its total profit for July-September rose 26 percent to 7.2
billion Indian rupee ($110 million), while analysts on average
had expected 6.4 billion rupees, according to Thomson Reuters
data.
($1 = 65.3500 Indian rupees)
(Reporting by Zeba Siddiqui in Mumbai; Editing by Susan Fenton)