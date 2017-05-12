BRIEF-Cairn Energy issues update on India tax dispute
* On June 16, 2017 Indian Income Tax Department (IITD) issued an order to VIL directing it to pay over any sums due to Cairn
MUMBAI May 12 India's Dr Reddy's Laboratories Ltd reported a quarterly profit below analysts' estimates, hurt by increasing regulatory hurdles in its largest market, the United States.
India's second-largest drugmaker by sales posted a net income of 3.38 billion rupees ($52.56 million), missing forecasts of 4.27 billion rupees, according to Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S.
The quarterly profit was significantly higher than the 1.23 billion rupee net profit of the same year ago period, which was hit by a one-off payments problem in Venezuela.
"FY17 has been a challenging year due to lack of new product approvals for the U.S. market," Chief Executive G.V. Prasad said in a statement to exchanges. ($1 = 64.3050 Indian rupees) (Reporting by Zeba Siddiqui; Editing by Miral Fahmy)
* Vodafone India unit adds 1.1 million subscribers in May - Industry body