MUMBAI Nov 7 The U.S. Food and Drug
Administration (FDA) said it has granted final approval to
Indian drugmaker Dr Reddy's Laboratories Ltd and U.S.
firm Endo International Plc to make cheaper copies of
Roche Holding AG's antiviral Valcyte.
The move comes after Ranbaxy Laboratories Ltd said
on Thursday that FDA had stripped the company of its tentative
approval to launch the first copy of the drug due to quality
control issues at its manufacturing plants.
Ranbaxy, whose all India-based manufacturing plants have
been banned by the FDA from exporting to the United States, also
lost its rights to a six-months market exlusivity for Valcyte
generic.
There are no companies with such sales exclusivity for
Valcyte generic anymore, FDA spokeswoman Sandy Walsh said in a
statement mailed to Reuters.
A spokeswoman for Dr Reddy's did not immediately respond to
a request for comment on Friday. Endo could not be reached
outside the U.S. business hours.
(Reporting by Zeba Siddiqui in Mumbai)