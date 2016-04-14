FRANKFURT, April 14 Draegerwerk on Thursday said currency headwinds and restructuring costs led to a 63 percent drop in full-year operating profit, forcing the German medical equipment maker to lower its dividend and accelerate cost cuts.

In a statement late on Thursday, Draegerwerk said 2015 earnings before interest and taxes (EBIT) fell by 62.7 percent to 66.7 million euros ($75.10 million) weighed down by a strong U.S. dollar, and falling currencies in emerging market countries.

"Fiscal year 2015 was disappointing overall," Stefan Draeger, Chief Executive of Draegerwerk Verwaltungs AG said.

The company said cost cutting measures in the fourth quarter, impacted 2015 earnings in the amount of close to 35 million euros.

For 2015, Draegerwerk plans to propose a dividend of 0.19 euros per preferred share, and 0.13 euros per common share for 2015, down from 1.39 euros and 1.33 euros in the year-earlier period.

Draegerwerk said it will decide on its future earnings appropriation policy only once earnings have improved significantly and stabilized.

For 2016, Draegerwerk will accelerate its cost programme, cutting 200 staff in Luebeck by the end of fiscal year 2016 through a voluntary redundancy programme. Restructuring costs will dent Draegerwerk's EBIT by roughly 10 million euros this year.

Draeger expects its full-year EBIT margin to stand at between 3.5 and 5.5 percent, the company said. ($1 = 0.8881 euro) (Reporting by Edward Taylor; editing by Grant McCool)