FRANKFURT, July 16 Shares in Germany's Draegerwerk dropped as much as 10 percent on Thursday after the medical technology group cut its profit forecast, citing weak business in China and the United States and shift to lower-margin products.

Draegerwerk said late on Wednesday it now expected its 2015 margin on earnings before interest and tax (EBIT) to shrink to between 5 and 7 percent from 7.3 percent last year, compared with a previous forecast for 6 to 8 percent.

Draegerwerk -- whose products range from incubators for premature babies to surgical lights and breathing air systems for fire fighters -- said it was hardly benefiting from a weakening of the euro because its sales mix shifted toward lower-margin products in the first half of 2015.

Its EBIT margin narrowed to 1.9 percent from 3.2 percent in the first six months of the year, though for the second quarter alone the figure was improved year-on-year at 3.4 percent.

Berenberg analysts cut their estimate for 2015 EBIT margin to 6.4 percent from 7 percent, which they said triggered a 13 percent downgrade in their bottom-line forecast.

Draegerwerk's preference shares were down 8.4 percent at 90.70 euros by 0717 GMT, while Germany's technology index was 0.6 percent higher.

The company said it still expected net sales growth, excluding currency effects, to come to between 2 and 5 percent this year, and it stuck with its medium-term guidance for its EBIT margin to improve to more than 10 percent by 2019.

Draegerwerk is due to publish full second-quarter financial results on July 30. (Reporting by Maria Sheahan; Editing by Anand Basu and Georgina Prodhan)