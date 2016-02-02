BERLIN Feb 2 German medical equipment supplier Draegerwerk on Tuesday cut its dividend due to disappointing earnings and the costs of restructuring.

The company said it was proposing a dividend of 0.13 euros per common share and 0.19 euro per preferred share for 2015, down from 1.33 and 1.39 euros a share for 2014.

"As a result, the shareholders are also making a contribution to the restructuring and to overcoming the company's tense economic situation," it said.

Draegerwerk, which warned on 2015 profit twice last year, said its order intake in the fourth quarter declined by 5.2 percent, which would lead to subdued net sales in the first quarter of 2016.

According to preliminary figures published on Tuesday, its 2015 EBIT margin was 2.6 percent, down from 7.3 percent in 2014 and near the bottom of its most recently forecast range of 2.5-4.5 percent. (Reporting by Victoria Bryan; Editing by Alexander Smith)