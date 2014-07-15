BRIEF-Cytrx says FDA agreement on regulatory pathway for Aldoxorubicin
* Cytrx announces FDA agreement on regulatory pathway to approval for Aldoxorubicin in soft tissue sarcomas
July 15 Shares in Germany's Draegerwerk drop 11 percent at open after profit warning
Establishment of a strategic alliance with Sentara Consolidated Laboratories of Norfolk, VA