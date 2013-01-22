FRANKFURT Jan 22 Draegerwerk AG & Co KGaA : * Germany's Draegerwerk says achieved an EBIT margin in the range of

up to 9.7 percent in fiscal year 2012 * Germany's Draegerwerk says 2012 net sales rose by some 5.3 percent

year-on-year to almost 2.4 billion euros * Says sees 2013 sales growth net of currency effects to be "more or less on

par" with level seen last year * Says 2013 EBIT margin is expected to be between 8.0 percent and 10.0 percent