BEIJING, July 30 China-based petrochemical company Dragon Aromatics will delay by a week the start-up of the main unit at its $3 billion petrochemical complex on the country's southeast coast after a small blast on Tuesday, a company official told Reuters.

Dragon Aromatics, owned by Taiwan's Xianglu Group, is one of China's biggest independent petrochemical producers and potentially a major importer of condensate. Central to the new complex are an 800,000-tonne-per-year paraxylene (PX) facility and a 4-million-tpy condensate splitter.

A blast occurred early on Tuesday due to leaks at a hydrogen pipeline during testing of a 3.2-million-tpy hydrocracker unit, said a company official.

A fire was put out within about an hour and no casualties were reported, according to local media and the official.

Dragon started trial production of its condensate splitter in early July, and was due to start up the key aromatics or PX facility this week. The main plant had previously been expected to start trial productions in late May, timing that had already been pushed back nearly a year.

"Because of the accident, the start-up of the aromatics plant will be next week," said the official, who declined to be named as he is not authorised to speak to press.

Dragon Aromatics, which has won 4 million tonnes in import quotas for condensate for 2013, has secured so far this year about five shipments of condensate - a light crude ideal for making petrochemicals - including supplies from Iran and Indonesia, traders said.

PX, an intermediate in making polyester, is normally produced from heavy naphtha, which can be derived from condensate after it has been processed in a splitter.

A condensate splitter produces both light and heavy naphtha. The new Dragon plant is designed to produce around one million tonnes a year of light naphtha, which will be marketed to other Chinese petrochemical plants that operate ethylene facilities.

The plant, located in Gulei port in Fujian province, was originally slated for start-up around the middle of last year, but was delayed by slower-than-expected construction and problems in gaining environmental clearance. (Reporting by Chen Aizhu and Beijing newsroom; Additional reporting by Florence Tan in Singapore; Editing by Tom Hogue)