LONDON Feb 28 Turkmenistan-focused Dragon
Oil will not make a bid for Bowleven, Dragon
said, leaving the way open for others interested in Bowleven's
exploration assets offshore Cameroon.
"The board of Dragon Oil announces that it is no longer
exploring an offer for all of the issued and to be issued share
capital of Bowleven," Dragon said in a short statement on
Tuesday.
Bowleven shares, which have risen from 74 pence the day
before Dragon said it was considering a takeover to 134 pence at
the close on Monday, fell sharply back to trade at 89 pence
after the announcement.
Earlier on Tuesday, they had touched a six-month high,
buoyed by hopes that another party may be joining the bidding
fray
Cash-rich, Dubai-headquartered Dragon, which is 52
percent-owned by Dubai's Emirates National Oil Company and
dual-listed in Dublin, said earlier this month that it
was in the early stages of making a bid for Bowleven
In a separate statement on Tuesday, Bowleven said that it
had held no detailed talks with Dragon, nor provided due
diligence.