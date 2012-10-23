LONDON Oct 23 Dragon Oil PLC : * Gross field production for 3q 2012 averaged 69,600 bopd (3q 2011: 61,500

bopd). * Sold 2.8 mn barrels of crude in 3q (3q 2011: 2.7 million barrels), 4% up year

on year * In talks over arrangements to export our share of the crude oil production

from the cheleken contract area * Given sanding issues earlier this year, we now expect to achieve gross

production growth of 10% in 2012 * Production growth in 2013 likely to be on lower end of medium-term guidance

of 10%-15% on average per year * Over 2012-15 period, we re-iterate our guidance of an average production

growth rate of 10%-15% per annum