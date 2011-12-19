Dec 19 Canadian telecom equipment maker
DragonWave Inc said it will cut 38 full-time
and contract jobs from its Israeli operations, after posting
four straight quarters of losses.
The company said the move will save it $1.1 million in
quarterly operating costs and prepare it for the planned
acquisition of a Nokia Siemens Networks business division.
DragonWave, which had losses of $2.2 million in the third
quarter, said last month it will add 360 employees as part of
the acquisition of Nokia Siemens Networks' microwave transport
business.
The job cuts will result in a restructuring charge of
$300,000 in the fourth quarter and a one-time cash expense of
about $600,000, the company said in a statement.
Shares of the company closed at C$3.80 on Friday on the
Toronto Stock Exchange.