CANADA STOCKS-TSX rises as banks gain; data supports
TORONTO, June 9 Canada's main stock index opened higher on Friday, helped by gains for banks after employment and industrial data pointed to solid domestic economic growth.
June 4 Canadian Telecom network equipment maker DragonWave Inc will cut 68 jobs in Ottawa and Israel in a bid to cut costs.
The company had 257 employees as of February according to a company filing.
DragonWave, which uses microwave technology to move data between cellular towers and telecom networks, expects to save about $6 million in annual operating expenses as a result of the job cuts.
It expects restructuring charges of about $800,000 in the first quarter of fiscal 2013.
DragonWave has struggled to offset a cutback in spending at its major customer Clearwire Corp, a cash-strapped U.S. wireless provider.
It had agreed to buy Nokia Siemens Networks' microwave technology business in November to boost sales.
HAMBURG/FRANKFURT, June 9 Hapag-Lloyd's merger with Arab Shipping Company, which is owned by six Gulf states, is proceeding as planned, despite the row between Qatar and its neighbours, a source at the German shipping group told Reuters on Friday.